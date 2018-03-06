PIX: Jacqueline Fernandez's Bali holiday

March 06, 2018 09:41 IST

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

Sonakshi Sinha went on a fun Thai holiday.

Aamir Khan had a Roman Holiday.

Ranveer Singh had an amazing Swiss holiday.

The 'monkeys' Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a lovely holiday in the Maldives.

Aahana Kumra had a sexy Goa holiday.

Sanya Malhotra took us to Europe.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had a Croatian chutti.

Raai Laxmi toured the US of A.

This week, our destination is Bali. And our tour guide is Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jackie chills on the beach with her sister Geraldine Walker.

Having fun in the sun!

When nature makes for an amazing picture, you better pose.

Soaking on some vitamin sea!

The surfer chicks!

With her siblings Geraldine and Warren Fernandez.

All set to surf it up!

Then, it's time to party!

'Is this heaven?' Jacky asks, posing at the Batur natural hot springs.

Gorgeousness runs in the family! Mommy Kim joins her daughters for a selfie.

Early morning trek to the Mount Batur volcano.

Sharing this picture, she writes, 'My superhero Dad trekked up Mt Batur volcano with us!! what an end to a year.. thank you 2017 for keeping us all alive and well.. 2018 we are so ready for you!!'

Posing with her mother at Karma beach.

Selfie with the sissy.

'Happy food #coconutlove,' Jackie says.

Time for a home cooked meal.

Even if she's on holiday, there's no way Jackie will skip her workout.

And some more!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram.