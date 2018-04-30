Bhagyashree's GORGEOUS Greece holiday

April 30, 2018 12:06 IST

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

Parineeti Chopra visited Australia and explored a different side to it.

Jacqueline Fernandez went on a family holiday to Bali.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grove holidayed in Miami.

Neha Dhupia had a fun Ibiza holiday.

Sanya Malhotra went on an European holiday.

Kunal Kapoor took a road trip from Dharamsala to Kaza in Himachal Pradesh.

Amy Jackson had a lovely Cannes holiday.

Celina Jaitly holidayed in China.

Shenaz Treasury took off to Kerala.

This week, let's travel to Greece with Bhagyashree and her friends:

Bhagyashree and her friends -- Minakshi Chaudhri, Anjali Singh, Sonia and yesteryear actress Sheeba -- get into their holiday mode at the Mumbai airport.

Posing at the Acropolis of Athens.

A beautiful capture of Bhagyashree and Athens.

A fantastic backdrop of Athens.

What her mornings looked like...

A selfie from the Mykonos island.

'Coffee tea and me,' she writes at the Lotus Cafe.

Looking beyond the horizon.

'Look toward the sun and you shall never see the shadows... Life is an endless sea of possibilities and experiences..the choice is always yours. We wake towards the need to achieve, to resurrect the countless dreams but we fail to recognize the moments that build their foundations. Begin your week with positivity, feeling blessed with all that you have,' she writes.

Admiring the sea, one last time.

A group click with her girls.

'We are not done yet!!!!! Where next girlz......?' she asks.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram.