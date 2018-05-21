Just where did Bollywood holiday?

May 21, 2018 11:02 IST

Bollywood gives you some great vacation ideas!

Like most of us, the stars have also been vacationing this summer.

The locations are exotic, and the stardust and tinsel makes them look even better.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson is in Athens, Greece. She captions this picture, 'Wild as the sea'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy goes lemon picking in Spetses, Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra basks in the sun in Beverly Hills, California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Insragram

PeeCee gets a taste of Jorhat, Assam.

'Find yourself someone who looks at you the way I look at food! Lol #assamesethali #Indianfood #options #foodcoma #awesomeassam' she captions this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'He felt tough at my touch,'PeeCee adds, 'yet her eyes revealed a gentleness that cut through my defences. And...there we stood...two of god's creations, stripped of all that was man made, and connecting on a deeper level. . Thank you Geeta...for your strength, your beauty, and your grace. #AwesomeAssam.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh has been endorsing Switzerland; he's the brand ambassador for that nation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

At the Chillon Castle. How beautiful is this!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor was off to Madrid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'The Spain Travelogue... Seville to Madrid', Arjun writes along with this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

When in Madrid, you are lucky when you get to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sharing the selfie, Arjun writes, 'Amazing feeling meeting & talking football with @cristiano !!! Heck of a player, heck of a guy. All the best for Kiev & Russia. Thank you @amtouristerin for this... Truly #HardToLetGo #AmericanTourister #Curio'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Akkineni/Instagram

Samantha and hubby Naga Chaitanya visit the paradise called Gulmarg in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee takes in Madrid, and writes, 'Dear Madrid, You were my gateway to Spain. Beautiful cozy cafes, drastic temperature difference between night n day, interesting shopping and some crazy variety of dogs! Malasaña you make a beautiful home. Until next time.... Adios!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'Dear Barcelona, You have been in my 'must visit' city list since really long. Perfect beaches, perfect water, perfect hotel, perfect food and when I thought it's all looking too perfect to be true.... ... it started to rain I am coming back again n hopefully bringing in better weather the next time! Until then..... Adios,' writes Taapsee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti is the brand ambassador for Australia and enjoys herself there. Take a look at these pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

She makes new friends in Melbourne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deanne Panday/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their second anniversary in Goa. Friends Deanne Panday and Rocky S join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena takes a break at the Tadoba sanctuary in Maharashtra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Insragram

Bhagyashree traveled to Greece with her girl gang. Do look at the pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Surveen Chawla takes in the sun at Gansbaai, Western Cape, South Africa.

'And then........There is comfort,peace and all things beautiful....And only because ur supposed to do it as u like...Just as u like!Not as they like!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Surveen with hubby Akshay Thakker and friends Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and Sharad Kelkar at Cape Point.