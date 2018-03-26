Raveena Tandon's *Super Cool* Swiss Holiday

March 26, 2018 14:56 IST

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

Jacqueline Fernandez went on a family trip to Bali.

Priyanka Chopra took off to Prague.

The Kapoors, Shraddha, Shakti, Shivangi and Siddhanth vacationed in the Seychelles.

Amit Sadh took a road trip to Ladakh.

Bruna Abdullah had a fun trip to Brazil.

Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta holidayed in Thailand.

Shibani Dandekar had a fun time in Spain.

Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas explored Mauritius.

Away from the sultry Mumbai weather, Raveena Tandon takes us on a tour to the Alpine village of Verbier in Switzerland.

A selfie from the airport before taking off.

Isn't that a stunning view?

Raveena seems to be enjoying the snow.

'The cutest chocolate bunnies!!!'

Raveena captions her selfie, 'fire-n-ice'.

The snow-clad trees make the perfect backdrop for Raveena.

Enjoying the hoodie season!

Raveena in Winterland.

'Natures colour palate! When the sun bid goodnight in the mountains #sunsetsky,' Rav raves.

'My personal #chocolatier. Daughters visit to the chocolate factory, her gift to me ! #personalisedhandmadechocolate.'

Just before setting out to Switzerland, Raveena celebrated Rasha's 13th birthday with a yacht party off the Mumbai coast.

On top of the world!

The big R.

Raveena soaks in some rare sunlight, in the freezing -3 degrees.

Going skiing.

Waiting at the airport.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram