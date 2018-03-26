Raveena Tandon's *Super Cool* Swiss Holiday

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.
Jacqueline Fernandez went on a family trip to Bali.
Priyanka Chopra took off to Prague.
The Kapoors, Shraddha, Shakti, Shivangi and Siddhanth vacationed in the Seychelles.
Amit Sadh took a road trip to Ladakh.
Bruna Abdullah had a fun trip to Brazil.
Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta holidayed in Thailand.
Shibani Dandekar had a fun time in Spain.
Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas explored Mauritius.
Away from the sultry Mumbai weather, Raveena Tandon takes us on a tour to the Alpine village of Verbier in Switzerland.
A selfie from the airport before taking off.
Isn't that a stunning view?
Raveena seems to be enjoying the snow.
'The cutest chocolate bunnies!!!'
Raveena captions her selfie, 'fire-n-ice'.
The snow-clad trees make the perfect backdrop for Raveena.
Enjoying the hoodie season!
Raveena in Winterland.
'Natures colour palate! When the sun bid goodnight in the mountains #sunsetsky,' Rav raves.
'My personal #chocolatier. Daughters visit to the chocolate factory, her gift to me ! #personalisedhandmadechocolate.'
Just before setting out to Switzerland, Raveena celebrated Rasha's 13th birthday with a yacht party off the Mumbai coast.
On top of the world!
The big R.
Raveena soaks in some rare sunlight, in the freezing -3 degrees.
Going skiing.
Waiting at the airport.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
