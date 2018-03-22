Ranveer-Sara, Varun-Katrina: Like Bollywood's new jodis? VOTE!

March 22, 2018 15:57 IST

Are you looking forward to Bollywood's new love stories?

With every new movie coming up, Bollywood gives us many reasons to look forward to it.

So besides songs, dialogues, action, locales and stories, there's something else as well.

The people in it, of course!

We're going to be treated to a lot of new jodiS in the movies, and we're excited to see how their chemistry will work out.

Are you excited about Bollywood's newest jodis? Take a look and do vote for them!

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan, Simmba



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh and Sabhyasachi/Instagram

Even before Sara's debut film Kedarnath is complete, she has signed another project.

And it's opposite Bollywood's current flavour of the season, the man dubbed as the next superstar, no less.

Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar.

Read more about the film here.

Simmba releases on December 28.

Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif, Remo D'Souza's dance film



Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Varun and Katrina are terrific dancers, and it will be a treat to watch them in Remo D'Souza's mega dance drama.

Do you know what happened when they first met? Read about it here!

It's going to be a long wait for this film though. It's scheduled to release on November 8, 2019.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ayan Mukerji's superhero film is being shot in Bulgaria (we bring you behind-the-scenes pix here).

Alia and Ranbir get together for the first time. Plus, a certain Amitabh Bachchan also features in the cast.

Brahmastra releases next year.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

We love Alia and Ranveer in the Make My Trip ads. Now, we can watch them in a film.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is based on Mumbai's street rappers.

The love story releases on Valentine's Day 2019.

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma, Sui Dhaaga



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sui Dhaaga/Instagram

Varun and Anushka play a small town couple, Mauji and Mamta, in Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaag..

Varun plays a tailor, and we do think they've got the look right.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, it releases on September 28.

Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu, Manmarziyan



Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee and Vicky look refreshing in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan.

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan playing a Sikh.

The love story releases on September 7.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath



Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Kapoor/Instagram

Sara's debut film Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant, is directed by Abhishek 'Gattu' Kapoor.

The film went through its share of problems after 'Gattu' briefly fell out with his producers, KriArj Entertainment.

Everything seems on track now, and the film will release on December 21.

John Abraham-Aisha Sharma, SMJ



Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Twitter

We told you all about Aisha Sharma, who will make her debut opposite John in Milap Zaveri's SMJ.

A dark thriller, it also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is produced by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar.

The release date is yet to be announced.

Vicky Kaushal-Alia Bhatt, Raazi



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia and Vicky come together for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

Reportedly based on Harinder Sikka's novel, Calling Sehmat -- the tale of a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani army officer set against the 1971 War -- it has been shot in Kashmir.

Alia shared some amazing pix from the valley.

Produced by Dharma and Junglee Pictures, the thriller releases on May 11.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez, Drive



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Twitter

Sushant and Jacqueline's Drive is reportedly the first of three installments of a new movie series.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, produced by Dharma, it releases on September 7.

Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu, Soorma



Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Twitter and Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Based on the life of hockey artiste Sandeep Singh, Soorma has Diljit take on the central role. Taapsee plays his love interest.

You can read about an afternoon on Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma set here.

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures, Soorma releases on June 29.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Baaghi 2



Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

The first time Dishu and Tigga come together for a film. They worked together in a single, Befikra.

The rumoured couple will be seen in the sequel to Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is in the news for its remixed version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song, Ek Do Teen, picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez.

Baaghi 2 releases on March 30.

Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy, Gold



Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram and Akshay Kumar/Twitter

Reema Kagti's sports biopic stars Akshay, and marks Mouni Roy's movie debut.

Gold is based on hockey legend Balbir Singh's life. Mr Singh led India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1948, 1952 and 1956.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's Excel Entertainment, the film releases on August 15.