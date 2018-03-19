Deepika, Kangana, Sonam's love for low neck fashion!

March 19, 2018 09:45 IST

Sukanya Verma takes us through the latest trend in Bollywood.

When it comes to plunging necklines, Jennifer Lopez's green, gravity-defying Versace gown from Grammys 2000 still wears the crown.

But Bollywood's beautiful ladies have also caught on the bold, sternum-flashing trend with vengeance.

Take a look.

Deepika Padukone



Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Her personal style is basic, no-fuss but the star in her is happy to broaden her horizons in the edgiest of styles like a complete natural.



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The intensly deep neckline is among her oft-repeated looks. She's worked it on a gown.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

She's worked it on a sari.



Photograph: Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

She's... you get the drift?

Kangana Ranaut



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Beauty, brains or bust, Kangana is all for 'if you've got it, flaunt it.'

Bhumi Pednekar



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The fashion-forward star shows off her lean frame in a low V-neck gown.

Taapsee Pannu



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Taapsee's 'a little bit of leg and a lot of chest' number is at complete odds with her drab plain Jane in Dil Juunglee.

Esha Gupta



Photograph: Kind Courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta's Instagram feed is hot proof of her motto -- 'I have a great body and I am not ashamed of it.'

Ileana D'Cruz



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Looking at that stunning, sexy, poise, who would've imagined the Raid star has battled with a body dysmorphic disorder?

Amy Jackson



Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The British model-turned-actress is a picture of sleekness in her low-cut black gown on the BAFTA red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Fashion's favourite child, it's no surprise to see Sonam donning something on-trend.

Radhika Apte



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Pad Man star leaves little to the imagination in her racy take on the bare chested look.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee slays in her lacey black low neck. And how!

Malaika Arora Khan



Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

Malaika's idea of shimmer and shine is classic Malaika: Hawt. Too bad the trolls can't handle it.

Disha Patani



Photograph: Kind Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

The Baaghi 2 girl jumps on the plunging neck bandwagon in style.

Tamannaah



Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tamannaah/Instagram

If you thought low necks are only about risqué, here's Tamannaah exhibiting its dreamy side to sartorial perfection.

Surveen Chawla

The Parched hottie revealed her wedding to businessman Akshay Thakker earlier this year.

Katrina Kaif

Red carpets or red-hot covers, the sexy plunge is here to stay.