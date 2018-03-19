Deepika, Kangana, Sonam's love for low neck fashion!

Sukanya Verma takes us through the latest trend in Bollywood.
When it comes to plunging necklines, Jennifer Lopez's green, gravity-defying Versace gown from Grammys 2000 still wears the crown.
But Bollywood's beautiful ladies have also caught on the bold, sternum-flashing trend with vengeance.
Take a look.
Deepika Padukone
Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram
Her personal style is basic, no-fuss but the star in her is happy to broaden her horizons in the edgiest of styles like a complete natural.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
The intensly deep neckline is among her oft-repeated looks. She's worked it on a gown.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
She's worked it on a sari.
Photograph: Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
She's... you get the drift?
Kangana Ranaut
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Beauty, brains or bust, Kangana is all for 'if you've got it, flaunt it.'
Bhumi Pednekar
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
The fashion-forward star shows off her lean frame in a low V-neck gown.
Taapsee Pannu
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Taapsee's 'a little bit of leg and a lot of chest' number is at complete odds with her drab plain Jane in Dil Juunglee.
Esha Gupta
Photograph: Kind Courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
Esha Gupta's Instagram feed is hot proof of her motto -- 'I have a great body and I am not ashamed of it.'
Ileana D'Cruz
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Looking at that stunning, sexy, poise, who would've imagined the Raid star has battled with a body dysmorphic disorder?
Amy Jackson
Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The British model-turned-actress is a picture of sleekness in her low-cut black gown on the BAFTA red carpet.
Sonam Kapoor
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Fashion's favourite child, it's no surprise to see Sonam donning something on-trend.
Radhika Apte
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
The Pad Man star leaves little to the imagination in her racy take on the bare chested look.
Priyanka Chopra
PeeCee slays in her lacey black low neck. And how!
Malaika Arora Khan
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram
Malaika's idea of shimmer and shine is classic Malaika: Hawt. Too bad the trolls can't handle it.
Disha Patani
Photograph: Kind Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
The Baaghi 2 girl jumps on the plunging neck bandwagon in style.
Tamannaah
Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tamannaah/Instagram
If you thought low necks are only about risqué, here's Tamannaah exhibiting its dreamy side to sartorial perfection.
Surveen Chawla
The Parched hottie revealed her wedding to businessman Akshay Thakker earlier this year.
Katrina Kaif
Red carpets or red-hot covers, the sexy plunge is here to stay.
