PIX: Salman meets Race 3 producer, Anushka gets a trim...

April 10, 2018 17:29 IST

Just what do actors *do* the whole day? We find out.

What's a Monday like for Bollywood?

Do they get the blues as well?

Probably not, if their glowing faces in these pictures are anything to go by.

Patralekha and Abhay Deol promote their film Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Anushka Sharma gets a makeover.

Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman at a promotional event.

Twinkle Khanna at the Outlook Social Media Awards jury meeting.

Gul Panag is on the jury as well.

As is AIB's Tanmay Bhat.

Sushmita Sen gets into her car.

Taimur Ali Khan is a regular on the streets of the Mumbai suburb where he lives. See his pictures here.

Salman Khan visits Race 3 Producer Ramesh Taurani

Adidas Ambassador Saiyami Kher with Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard at a product launch.

Shraddha Kapoor on her way.

Ishaan Khatter and Malvika Mohanan ;promote their film Beyond The Clouds on DID Li'l Masters.

Ishaan is an amazing dancer, just like his elder brother Shahid Kapoor.

Watch this amazing video where Ishaan dances at a song launch for his film.

DID Li'l Masters Judge Chitrangada Singh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar