Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Salman-Iulia party with Saqib Saleem

PIX: Salman-Iulia party with Saqib Saleem

April 09, 2018 18:02 IST

Happy birthday, Saqib!

A day after he walked out from the Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman Khan went for a party!

The actor attended Saqib Saleem's 30th birthday bash at his home in Bandra, north west Mumbai. Saqib is Salman's co-star in their upcoming film, Race 3.

Salman has been receiving a lot of friends and colleagues at his residence, Galaxy Apartments, ever since he got out of jail, in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. He did so once again on Sunday, before he headed out to Saqib's home.

'Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless,' Salman later tweeted his gratitude.

 

Salman with Iulia Vantur.

 

Riteish Deshmukh drives in with Salman and Bobby Deol.

 

Suniel Shetty.

 

Athiya Shetty was driving with her dad.

 

Sonakshi Sinha.

 

Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol.

 

Rakul Preet Singh arrives.

 

Birthday boy Saqib Saleem.

 

Srishti Behl with Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Niketan Madhok with Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani.

 

Baba Siddiqui

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Ramesh Taurani, Riteish Deshmukh
 

