Aashka-Brent's amazing Andaman holiday

April 09, 2018 12:23 IST

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

This week, television actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble take us on a trip to the Andaman islands.

Aashka shares a picture from her holiday in Neil Island and writes, 'The crystal waters.. orange sun.. and the white sand.. umm.. also those ginormous mystical trees.. take me back to the place they call #NeilIsland.'

'She didn't quite know what the relationship was between lunatics and the moon, but it must be a strong one, if they used a word like that to describe the insane. Paulo Coelho,' Aashka captions this picture.

Aashka is in love with the colours of Neil Island.

Getting lost in the waves.

A sexy selfie from the island.

'Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island is one of the most beautiful beach in the world. If you happen to go there.. you don't want to miss this magical forest behind the beach. Walk as long as you can, walk till you find no one.. that would not be more than a couple of steps, it is totally spectacular out there. Go there, unwind and research, inside and outside.'

Romancing under the Andamanese trees.

'Under the sea waters, with the regulators on...' she writes from Havelock Island.

Aashka shares lessons from her visit: 'More than the wood and the curve, no navigation or radars on the boat they sail, what made it unsinkable was the love and confidence they owned about their creation.'

'I guess that's all one needs. And the rest is unsinkable. Traveling and meeting new people, learning about their lives has by far been the most fascinating thing I have done. I say.'

The couple celebrated their first Holi together on the islands.

When they sailed through the Indian Ocean.

'By air, by land, now by sea. We will go everywhere, my love. Can't wait for our next #adventure.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble/Instagram