What were Kajal, Taapsee, Tamannaah doing in Hyderabad?

April 09, 2018 16:25 IST

Southern sirens light up the stage.

The Zee Telugu Entertainment channel hosted the third edition of the Apsara Awards 2018, to pay tribute to women achievers from all walks of life.

The red carpet dazzled with all the gorgeous stars.

Kajal Agarwal won two awards -- Best Actress of 2017 and Actress of the Decade.

Lakshmi Manchu.

Shruti Haasan.

Taapsee Pannu.

Tamannaah Bhatia won the Sridevi Memorial Award.

Sree Mukhi won the Entertainer of TV Award.

Bhumika Chawla won the Best Supporting Actress Award.

Eesha Rebba won the Best Performer Of The Year trophy.

Lavanya Tripathi won the Most Popular Face of the Year prize.

Mehreen Pirzada was the Trendsetter of the Year.

Kalyani Priyadarshan won the Debut Heroine of the Year Award.

Nivetha Thomas.

Madhavi Latha.

Raai Lakshmi.

Geetha Madhuri.

Hebah Patel.

Surabhi.

Mannara Chopra.

Shalini Pandey.

Natasha Doshi.

Allu Sirish.

Roja.