PIX: Ranbir watches Sanju with Sanjay Dutt

June 28, 2018 15:22 IST

Bollywood troops in to watch Sanju.

Even as Shah Rukh Khan partied with his Zero director Aanand L Rai, Ranbir Kapoor was busy screening his new film Sanju for his friends and family in another part of town.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and starring a host of actors, the film releases on June 29, exactly a month before Sanjay Dutt's 59th birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor hopes Sanju will give him a hit.

Ranbir calls his mum Neetu Kapoor his closest friend.

Ranbir has a strong supporter in his grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain with her sons Aadar and ...

Armaan.

Soni Razdan's daughter Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir.

After watching the film, Soni wrote about Sanjay Dutt on Instagram: 'I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart. It’s no surprise that the film in his name is incredible.'

Sanju drives in with his wife Maanayata.

Priya Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's youngest sister.

Priya with her sons Sumair and Siddharth.

Namrata Dutt, Sanju's other sister, with her daughter Saachi.

Manisha Koirala with her very first co-star Vivek Mushran (remember Saudagar?). Manisha plays the legendary Nargis Dutt and promises that the film will touch your heart.

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal -- the well-knmown action director -- and brother Sunny arrive to watch the film.

Vicky plays Sanju's friend, which is a pivotal part of the film.

Sanju Director Rajkumar Hirani with his wife Manjeet.

Sanju Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

T-series head Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

David Dhawan with his son Rohit.

Rohit is one of Ranbir's closest friends.

David Dhawan's wife Karuna.

Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine.

Talat Aziz's wife Bina Aziz accompanies Zarine.

Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa.

Omung Kumar with wife Vanita.

Romesh Sharma with son Nakul.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar