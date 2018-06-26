PIX: Jacqueline, Katrina, Sonakshi on Salman's Dabangg tour

June 26, 2018 16:53 IST

Can't go for the concert? All the action, right here!

Salman Khan's Dabangg: The Tour Reloaded looks like a grand success.

The show, which is touring the US and Canada, was sold out in Atlanta on Friday.

Besides Salman, the other stars taking centre-stage are Prabhudeva, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa.

Scenes from the concerts in California, Chicago and Atlanta.

The Forum, California

Jacqueline Fernandez, a vision in pink.

Katrina Kaif flaunts her moves.

Sonakshi Sinha shows how it's done.

Prabhudeva perfects his dance yet again.

Maneish Paul hosts the show.

***

Sears Centre Arena, Chicago

Katrina dances to Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai.

And then switches to Kamli from Dhoom 3.

Salman Khan takes the stage.

Salman and Daisy Shah dance to a romantic number.

Later, she breaks a leg with Prabhudeva.

Sonakshi dances to the title track of Dabangg.

Jacqueline makes a grand entry.

And then shimmers in gold.

Salman and Jacqueline's signature dance step in Jumme Ki Raat Hai from Kick.

Guru Randhawa sings for the audience.

***

Infinite Energy Center, Atlanta

Jacqueline lights up the stage.

Salman takes turns to romance his leading ladies on stage. He starts with Jacqueline...

...Moves on to Daisy...

...Sings to Sonakshi...

...And ends with Katrina.

Looking gorgeous in red.

Maneish, Sonakshi and Prabhudeva enjoy themselves on stage.

Sonakshi sets the stage on fire.

Salman, the star of the show.

Photographs: Kind courtesy JA Events/Instagram