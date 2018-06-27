PIX: Janhvi, Varun at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Last updated on: June 27, 2018 14:27 IST

A fun birthday for Arjun Kapoor.

After his midnight birthday party, Arjun Kapoor hosted a bash for friends.

Guess who turned up?

Arjun Kapoor steps out of his apartment to cut a cake at midnight.

Anshula Kapoor, who posted a cute post for her big brother, celebrates with him.

Janhvi Kapoor drives in.

Arjun's cousins were with him on his 33rd birthday. Here's Harshvardhan Kapoor...

... And Mohit Marwah.

Varun Dhawan turned up with...

Girlfriend Natasha Dalal, no less.

Sikander Kher, another member of the Juhu movie kiddos club.

Rapper Badshah.

The Chopra brothers: Juno and Abhay.

Aarti Shetty.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma, who celebrated her birthday a day earlier.

Earlier in the day, Arjun celebrated the day with fans.

Don't you just love his dog?

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar