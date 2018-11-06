Pix: Priyanka's CRAZY Bachelorette trip!

Last updated on: November 06, 2018 12:53 IST

All brides-to-be out there, say goodbye to singlehood in style just like the future Mrs Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, who is expected to walk down the aisle next month with fiancé Nick Jonas, kicked off her bachelorette celebrations over the weekend in Amsterdam along with her girl gang.

Her future sister-in-law aka GOT fame actress Sophie Turner, cousin Parineeti Chopra and producer Shrishti Bhel Arya were there as well.

From partying with her squad to walking the streets of Amsterdam looking like a goddess, Priyanka had a blast on her bachelorette trip and how.

Take a look...

Chopra looks like a diva even with her bride-to-be sash and tiara.

In Priyanka's words, 'A day in the life of a #bachelorette.'

Another happy picture with her squad.

That smile says it all.

Getting ready to sail.

We love how chic Priyanka looks in her sweater dress and high boots.

Hands down, Priyanka is the sexiest bride-to-be in the world.

Looking drop-dead gorgeous in her figure-fitting white mini dress and matching feathery duster.

Unmatchable fashion goals, we say!

She's SEXY and she definitely knows it!

The Quantico star poses with her pals and sis-in-law Sophie.

The other Chopra finally joins the party.

Red, white and bride.

Another picture with her girl gang!

The J sisters looking cute morning after the big party!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram