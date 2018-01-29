PIX: Bruno Mars wins big at the Grammys

Looking at the glamorous night's big winners.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards took place on January 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The evening belonged to Bruno Mars, who bagged seven awards.
Kendrick Lamar took home five trophies.
Even though stars like Adele, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Drake, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran gave the awards show a miss, the red carpet saw a lot of fashionable stars looking absolutely gorgeous.
Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Bruno Mars accepts Record of the Year for 24K Magic from Alicia Keys.
Mars won seven awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (That's What I Like) and Best R&B album, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Pink later ditched her gown for a T-shirt and jeans performance.
Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, Kesha and Bebe Rexha performed together.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
After they wore black at this year's Golden Globe awards, the stars continued to support the #Time'sUp movement by wearing white roses at the Grammys.
Lady Gaga wears the white rose on her dress.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Chrissy Teigen is expecting her second child with John Legend.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Katie Holmes attends the Grammys for the first time.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus shows off her white rose.
Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Later, she performed with Sir Elton John and sang the Tiny Dancer ballad.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Heartthrob Zayn Malik.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Actress Anna Kendrick.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Recording artist SZA.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Singer Lana Del Rey.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Recording artist Cardi B.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Singer and actress Rita Ora.
Photograph: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS
Alessia Cara won the Best New Artist award.
Photograph: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS
Actor Laura Dreyfuss won the Best Musical Theater Album award for Dear Evan Hansen.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Heidi Klum.
Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna won the Best Rap/Sung Performance for LOYALTY.
Lamar won five awards altogether including Best Rap Album for Damn.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Singer Camila Cabello.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Singer and producer Bebe Rexha.
