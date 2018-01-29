PIX: Bruno Mars wins big at the Grammys

January 29, 2018 14:22 IST

Looking at the glamorous night's big winners.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards took place on January 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The evening belonged to Bruno Mars, who bagged seven awards.

Kendrick Lamar took home five trophies.

Even though stars like Adele, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Drake, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran gave the awards show a miss, the red carpet saw a lot of fashionable stars looking absolutely gorgeous.

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Bruno Mars accepts Record of the Year for 24K Magic from Alicia Keys.

Mars won seven awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (That's What I Like) and Best R&B album, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink later ditched her gown for a T-shirt and jeans performance.

Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, Kesha and Bebe Rexha performed together.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After they wore black at this year's Golden Globe awards, the stars continued to support the #Time'sUp movement by wearing white roses at the Grammys.

Lady Gaga wears the white rose on her dress.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Chrissy Teigen is expecting her second child with John Legend.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Katie Holmes attends the Grammys for the first time.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus shows off her white rose.

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Later, she performed with Sir Elton John and sang the Tiny Dancer ballad.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Heartthrob Zayn Malik.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actress Anna Kendrick.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Recording artist SZA.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Singer Lana Del Rey.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Recording artist Cardi B.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Singer and actress Rita Ora.

Photograph: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS

Alessia Cara won the Best New Artist award.

Photograph: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS

Actor Laura Dreyfuss won the Best Musical Theater Album award for Dear Evan Hansen.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Heidi Klum.

Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna won the Best Rap/Sung Performance for LOYALTY.

Lamar won five awards altogether including Best Rap Album for Damn.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Singer Camila Cabello.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Singer and producer Bebe Rexha.