Golden Globes 2018: Is Dakota Johnson the best dressed? VOTE!

Last updated on: January 08, 2018 13:23 IST

The good, the bad and the ugly.

The 75th Golden Globe awards saw a wave of black on the red carpet.

But while most film folk followed the black dress protest, there were some, who decided to stand out.

Who was the best dressed from the awards night? And who disappointed?

Dakota Johnson's black velvet Gucci gown had an interesting back. She wore earrings and two angles from THE Nirav Modi Luminance collection.

Catherine Zeta Jones looks stunning at the Globes.

Gal Gadot pairs her Tom Ford gown with a tailored jacket.

Nicole Kidman adds embellishments to her black gown.

Actress Blanca Blancot was one of the few actors who chose a different colour on the red carpet.

She gave a statement later that she 'loves red' 'but that does not mean I am against the #TimesUp movement.'

Angelina Jolie picks an Atelier Versace gown, but we've seen this gorgeous actress in better dresses before!

Alicia Vikander's Victorian style Louis Vuitton dress shows off her back.

Raven Goodwin opts for a shimmery grey gown.

Emilia Clarke's platinum blonde hair compliments her Miu Miu black gown well.

It's no wonder Khaleesi is inspirational to Lisa Haydon.

Mariah Carey pours her curves into a Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Allison Janney adds a little white to her Maria Dice gown.

Rachel Brosnahan wears a black one shoulder Vionnet gown.

Jessica Chastain stuns in her black and grey outfit.

Kendall Jenner makes her debut at the Golden Globes in Giambattista Valli couture.

Lily James opts for a Valentino Haute gown and Harry Winston jewels.

Penelope Cruz wears a Ralph & Russo dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

Emma Watson's gown is a winner!

Dwayne Johnson's young daughter Simone poses in her black dress.

