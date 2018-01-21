PIX: Rajkummar, Ranveer, Alia at Filmfare Awards

January 21, 2018 17:36 IST

Here come the gorgeous guests!

The 63rd Filmfare awards were held in Mumbai, and Bollywood made a beeline for it.

Though the show was hosted by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, the winners were mostly the smaller films.

Hindi Medium and Newton bagged the Best Films in the Popular and Critics' category respectively.

The Best Actor went to Irrfan for Hindi Medium while Vidya Balan bagged the Best Actress award for Tumhari Sulu.

The Best Debut Director went to Konkona Sen Sharma for her fabulous Death In The Gunj.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri.

Does Neha Dhupia look absolutely gorgeous in her Sandy Nour outfit?

Ranveer Singh, ever the fashionista, wears iconic movie posters on him.

Sonam Kapoor wears Mahesh Notandass to the awards ceremony. She was styled by her sister Rhea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra gets her 'princess moment' in her Kujta and Meri outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife (and birthday girl!) Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann's film Bareilly Ki Barfi won several awards, including Best Director for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta in Garimon Roferos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor in an interesting Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

It was Rajkummar Rao's night. He bagged the Critics Award for Best Actor for his work in Trapped as well as Supporting Actor for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

His film Newton bagged the Critics Award for Best Film and Best Original Story (Amit Masurkar).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene with Dia Mirza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia with Sophie Choudhry and Shrishti Behl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Manish Malhotra Sophie, Shrishti, Dia and Neha Dhupia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Dia.

Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos won awards in the music category: Best Music Album (Pritam), Best Lyrics for Ullu Ka Pattha (Amitabh Bhattacharya) and Best Background Score (Pritam).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol picks her ever dependable Manish Malhotra for her gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone in a blingy Swapnil Shinde outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit gets ready for date night with Dr Sriram Nene.