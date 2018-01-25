Shahid, Deepika, Kriti give us Fashion Goals

January 25, 2018 11:32 IST

What do you have to say about their style?

When there is an awards ceremony revolving around fashion, Bollywood makes sure to turn up in their fashionable best.

The HT Style Awards were held on Wednesday, January 24, in Mumbai and we saw the stars give haute coutre a new roop.

Some gave us #FashionGoals, others disappointed us with their choices.

Mr and Mrs Kapoor go monochrome: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone won India's Most Stylish (female) award.

Sonam Kapoor, who won the Global Style Icon award, disappointed us with her outfit.

Varun Dhawan, was voted the Most Stylish Youth Icon (male).

Kriti Sanon, voted the Most Stylish Youth Icon (female), twirled to show off her dress.

Sonakshi Sinha, won the Breaking the Mould (female) prize.

And Sanjay Dutt was voted Style Legend (Male).

Rekha was presented the Hall of Fame (female) trophy.

Does Sridevi, who won the Style Legend (Female) award, go anywhere without hubby Boney Kapoor?

Another southerner bagged the Hall of Fame (male) award: Kamal Haasan, who is reportedly all set to release his Vishwaroopam 2 the same week as Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar