PIX: Bhumi, Gauri, Kiara, Radhika watch Lust Stories

Last updated on: June 14, 2018 16:00 IST

Lust Stories releases on Netflix on Friday.

A special screening of Lust Stories was held on Wednesday night.

A Netflix original, Lust Stories has been directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Bhumi Pednekar, who Sukanya Verma notes in her Rediff review 'delivers more artistry in under 20 minutes than some actors do in their entire career.'

Neha Dhupia is part of the Karan Johar segment of Lust Stories...

... As is Kiara Advani...

Radhika Apte is at the heart of the Anurag Kashyap segment of Lust Stories...

... Along with Akash Thosar who made his mark in Sairat.

Sanjay Kapoor features in the Dibakar Banerjee segment...

... as does Jaideep Alhawat, who played Alia Bhatt's mentor in Raazi.

The Lust Stories Directors: Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar.

Javed Akhtar, Zoya's abba, with Shabana Azmi.

Gauri Khan, who considers Karan her brother.

Nushrat Bharucha, who will shortly do a course in film in New York.

Soha Ali Khan.

Sophie Choudry, who is everywhere.

Angira Dhar, who starred in Netflix's Love Per Square Foot.

Kritika Kamra.

Raai Laxmi.

Shenaz Treasury, back from her travels.

Minissha Lamba, who we haven't seen in a long time.

Anushka Manchanda.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan, whose first book will be out in September.

Abhishek Bachchan with Gauri Shinde and R Balki, who cast junior and his dad in Paa.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who delivered a standout performance in Bhavesh Joshi.

Siddharth Malhotra.

Dino Morea.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sammir Dattani.

Jim Sarbh.

Neha Bhasin with composer husband Sammir Uddin.

Vinay Pathak.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Shaad Ali, who we hope returns to the reckoning with Soorma.

Imtiaz Ali.

Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar