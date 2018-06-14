When 'Dancing Uncle' danced with Govinda

June 14, 2018 16:39 IST

It was sheer magic on Dance Deewane.

What happens when an Internet sensation meets his Bollywood idol?

Sanjeev Srivastav -- who became an Internet sensation after a video of him performing at a wedding to Govinda's song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se (from 1987's Khudgarz) went viral -- dances with Govinda on Dance Deewane.

Professor Srivastav -- who teaches at the Bhabha Engineering Research Institute in Bhopal and is now known nationally as 'Dancing Uncle' -- hugs Govinda. The professor was accompanied on the show by his wife Anjali Srivastav.

Madhuri Dixit -- one of the judges on Dance Deewane joins 'Dancing Uncle' and Govinda.

Madhuri, as elegant as ever.

Govinda was the celebrity guest for the episode.

Madhuri and Govinda have starred in some forgettable movies together, but they created fresh, happy, memories on Dance Deewane.

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan, also a judge on the show, dances with Madhuri.

Hrithik Roshan watches a film with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan at a theatre in Juhu, north west Mumbai. Onlookers can't get enough of Hrithik!

Sussanne Khan accompanied her sons and former husband.

Dia Mirza, who plays Maanayata in Sanju, meets up with the media.

Sanju Director Rajkumar Hirani joins Dia.

Sanjay Dutt visits the Sheroes Hangout café in Lucknow, which is run by acid attack survivors.

Sanju Baba received an invite on Twitter to visit the café, promptly took a break from shooting Prasthanam in Lucknow and won everyone over with his very special charm.

