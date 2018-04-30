Konkona, Manisha win Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

April 30, 2018 14:41 IST

Bollywood gets felicitated at an awards ceremony.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards 2018 were held on April 29 in Mumbai, and quite a few celebrities were honoured at the event.

Interestingly, April 30 is Phalke's 148th birth anniversary.

Konkona Sen Sharma wins the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation award for Best Debut Director for her film, A Death In The Gunj.

'Grateful to have won the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation award for best debut director for A Death In The Gunj! Thank you @anavila_m @mahesh_notandass @makeupwale and @hairstylist_neetu for making me feel beautiful for the occasion,' she wrote on social media.

Manisha Koirala wins the Most Versatile Actress award.

Farida Jalal receives the Saraswatibai Dadasaheb Phalke Best Actress award.

Amit Sadh wins an award for Lead Role in a Web Series.

R Balki.

Maniesh Paul wins the Best Entertainer (TV) award. He poses with his wife Sanyukta.

Neeti Mohan wins the Best Playback Singer Female award.

Armaan Malik wins the Best Playback Singer Male award.

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant.

Shubhangi Atre of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame poses with her award.

Arvind and Neelu Vaghela with Ashoke Pandit.

Nikhil Khurana and Hiba Nawab win the Best Romantic Pair award for their serial Jijaji Chhat Par Hai.

Aditya Narayan.

RJ Salil Acharya.

Sunil Pal.

Yogesh Lakhani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar