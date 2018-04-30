Malaika, Karan, Sanjay celebrate Maheep's birthday

Last updated on: April 30, 2018 10:50 IST

Happy birthday, Maheep!

Karan Johar hosted a grand party at his residence to celebrate Maheep Kapoor's birthday on Saturday.

There was some fun cake-cutting, and it looked like everyone had a good time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora Ladak/Instagram.

Amrita Arora Ladak takes a selfie with Maheep, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

Maheep's husband Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Shanaya drive in.

Birthday girl Maheep poses with Sanjay.

Sanjay's nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika waves at the photographers.

Amrita Arora Ladak.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.

Dino Morea and Nandita Mahtani.

Rhea Kapoor.

Mohit Marwah is Sanjay's sister Reena Marwah's son.

Designer Kunal Rawal.