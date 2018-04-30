rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika, Karan, Sanjay celebrate Maheep's birthday

Malaika, Karan, Sanjay celebrate Maheep's birthday

Last updated on: April 30, 2018 10:50 IST

Happy birthday, Maheep!

Karan Johar hosted a grand party at his residence to celebrate Maheep Kapoor's birthday on Saturday.

There was some fun cake-cutting, and it looked like everyone had a good time!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora Ladak/Instagram.

Amrita Arora Ladak takes a selfie with Maheep, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

 

Maheep's husband Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Shanaya drive in.

Birthday girl Maheep poses with Sanjay.

 

Sanjay's nephew Arjun Kapoor.

 

Malaika waves at the photographers.

 

Amrita Arora Ladak.

 

Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.

 

Dino Morea and Nandita Mahtani.

 

Rhea Kapoor.

 

Mohit Marwah is Sanjay's sister Reena Marwah's son.

 

Designer Kunal Rawal.

 

Rediff Movies
Tags: Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Soha Ali Khan, Arora Ladak, Kunal Rawal
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use