Kareena, Janhvi, Esha's day out...

Last updated on: May 02, 2018 16:54 IST

What was Bollywood up to on Maharashtra Day?

So how did Bollywood spend a midweek holiday?

Did they go about their business as usual -- shoots, launches, gym... -- or did they factor in some holiday cheer?

Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't miss a day at the gym...

...While her son Taimur spends some time with nani Babita.

Mandana Karimi steps out for a meal in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Mira Rajput Kapoor steps out with Misha Kapoor.

Daddy Shahid Kapoor heads to the gym.

Boney Kapoor steps out for dinner with daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Watch them on video!

Even stars buy movie tickets! Ask Varun Dhawan. The actor treated himself to a movie on Monday.

The next day, he posed for pictures with fans.

Arjun Kapoor heads to a multiplex in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Esha Gupta gets clicked in the same neighbourhood.

Anil Kapoor, who was in his Juhu neighbourhood, gestures to the cameras.

Hrithik Roshan treats himself and his family to Avengers: Infinity War.

Sussanne Khan, her sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, and their friends.

Also seen in the background is Gayatri Joshi Oberoi.

Hridhaan and Hrehaan's granddad Rakesh Roshan accompanied them.

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma outside a multiplex.

With all these star footfalls, is it any wonder that Avengers: Infinity War is such a monster hit?

Sonali Bendre with son Ranveer Behl after watching Avengers: Infinity War.

Akshay Kumar at the unveiling of the New India Conclave.

Hunks don't get time off from the gym. Right Sidharth Malhotra?

Aditya Roy Kapur parks his bike.

Amit Sadh outside his gym.

Nidhhi Agerwal is ready to work out.

Farhan Akhtar outside a store in Bandra.

Pooja Hegde.

Shama Sikander seen on the streets of Bandra.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Thugs Of Hindoostan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Huma Qureshi outside a cafe in Bandra.

Rhea Chakraborty was there too.

Tamannaah Bhatia is all smiles.

Yami Gautam with her sister Surilie Gautam.

Adah Sharma is all ready to hula hoop.

Amrita Arora Ladak husband Shakeel ladak and sons Azaan and Rayaan head home after a meal in Bandra.

Anil Arora, Malaika and Amrita's dad, was present too.

Bappi Lahiri was honoured by the World Book of Records for his song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar