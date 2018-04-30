Where were Katrina and her sister Isabelle heading?

April 30, 2018 14:59 IST

A weekend in Bollywood's life.

How did Bollywood spend their weekend?

While some partied, others made the rounds of restaurants and catching up on family time.

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabella visit a cafe.

Designer Anna Singh joins Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff for lunch at a restaurant.

Kareena Kapoor steps out with son Taimur.

Karisma Kapoor joins them.

Ranbir Kapoor spends his Sunday playing football.

Abhishek Bachchan captains the All Stars Football Club.

Ishaan Khatter is the team's latest addition.

Dino Morea cycles to the venue.

Sikander Kher.

Armaan Jain.

Karan Vahi and with Armaan's brother Aadar Jain.

Anil Kapoor attends the IIFA voting weekend, Day Three.

Shahid Kapoor poses with the IIFA trophy.

Anupam Kher.

Chunky Pandey.

Amitabh Bachchan gets clicked as he heads to his bungalow, Prateeksha, to meet his fans in his weekly Sunday routine.

Khushi Kapoor walks out of a salon.

Varun Dhawan gets into his car.

Karishma Sharma strikes a pose.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar