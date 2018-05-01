A day in Anushka Sharma's life

May 01, 2018 12:53 IST

Happy birthday, Anushka!

Army kid Anushka Sharma made her own path in Bollywood.

She's an A-lister, and she's worked hard for it.

She's taken some brave decisions too. She turned producer with a unique slate of films, and also got married at the peak of her career.

But what is her life really like?

We celebrate her 30th birthday on May 1 by looking at her life, through her Instagram posts.

Anushka makes pretty pictures, as she takes a break during a shoot.

She makes the most out of holidays by spending time with hubby Virat Kohli.

She puts on makeup for another day at work.

Here, she's on the sets of Sultan.

Chilling with her dog, Dude.

Having pizza on the grass!

'Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal. Made friends with horses, walked around , swam , had lunch (pizza!) on the grass ! So all in all a day well spent before night time shooting begins. BUT can we please see how terribly clove is failing at basic things like ... eating,' Anushka writes.

Clover Wootton is Anushka's makeup artist for the shoot.

Anushka gives due credit to her crew, and takes a picture with them on the last day of the Delhi schedule of her new film, Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka goes green, with help from her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma.

'Got done earlier than expected on set today. Used my time well & did some terrace gardening with dad. Enjoying the little things in life is what keeps me going. Keeping in touch with nature = BLISS,' she writes.

Stalker alert!

Yes, the stars can get star-struck too!

'I spot SRKs vanity van at yrf studio aaaahah!' she explains.

Looking radiant after a workout session.

Spending time with the family.

She's a foodie too!

'These waffles deserve 100% focus,' writes Anushka, sharing this picture.

'Girl about town in boots,' she writes, as she enjoys a vacation in Budapest.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram.