Priyanka Chopra's SEXY Street Style!

May 02, 2018 12:25 IST

Slaying' it on the streets too!

Priyanka Chopra is often clicked walking on the streets.

Not in India, of course.

The actress, who has aced the red carpet look, knows how to rock street fashion as well.

Can you walk the streets of New York in this, and look so hot? Only PeeCee knows how.

Priyanka puts on a floral summer dress.

Posing in a yellow and pink floral dress in Times Square, Manhattan, New York.

Priyanka can make even casual jeans look fashionable.

A thigh-high slit skirt, high neck top and a coat to go with it, that's a good choice! Don't forget the heels!

When it gets cold, make sure you have your coffee and and a comfortable coat in place.

Match your jacket with your boots.

'Not your grandmother's pearls,' Piggy Chops writes.

Priyanka wears her red boots with her denim jeans and leather jacket.

A floral jacket, black polo neck top and bell bottom beige pants... have you ever thought of this combo?

Priyanka tells us more about this picture: 'Beautiful #Jordan a host country to millions of refugees.. let's open our hearts and figure out how we can help .. will keep you posted as i meet these incredible survivors.'

Enjoying the snow on the streets.

Just a girl and her coffee cart.

Travel ready in camo print pants and a beige trench coat at the Sundance Film Festival.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram