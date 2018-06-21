Ishaan-Janhvi take Dhadak to Jaipur

June 21, 2018 15:39 IST

Travelling the world with Bollywood.

Even as Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and folks associated with Lust Stories celebrated the Netflix flick's success, other Bollywood folk attended to pressing work.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor promoted Dhadak in Jaipur.

Director Shashank Khaitan joined them.

Huge crowds turned up for a glimpse of Bollywood's next big stars (fingers and toes crossed).

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous at the wrap-up party for Namastey London.

Arjun Kapoor stars opposite her again.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Don't Arjun and Pari look good together?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Namastey London Director Vipul Shah with his family: Wife Shefali Shah and sons Aryaman and Maurya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Producer Jayantilal Gada with wife Hansa and son Dhaval.

Iluia Vantur leaves for Bangkok for the IIFAs.

Vidya Balan at the Savvy Women Empowerment Awards 2018 in Pune.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York with Moira Forbes and PepsiCo Chairman Indra Nooyi.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, 'Thank you @moiraforbes for having me at this year's Forbes Women’s Summit, and thank you to the incredible #IndraNooyi for sharing the massive load with me!'

'Being tasked with the responsibility of inspiring a room full of achievers is no easy feat. Each one of you is making a mark on the world, and yesterday was proof that we're stronger together.'

'It was my honor to spend the day with you. Keep on kicking ass! @forbes #GirlBoss #ForbesWomen'