Ishaan-Janhvi take Dhadak to Jaipur

Travelling the world with Bollywood.
Even as Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and folks associated with Lust Stories celebrated the Netflix flick's success, other Bollywood folk attended to pressing work.
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor promoted Dhadak in Jaipur.
Director Shashank Khaitan joined them.
Huge crowds turned up for a glimpse of Bollywood's next big stars (fingers and toes crossed).
Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous at the wrap-up party for Namastey London.
- You can see behind-the-scenes pix here
Arjun Kapoor stars opposite her again.
Don't Arjun and Pari look good together?
Namastey London Director Vipul Shah with his family: Wife Shefali Shah and sons Aryaman and Maurya.
Producer Jayantilal Gada with wife Hansa and son Dhaval.
Iluia Vantur leaves for Bangkok for the IIFAs.
Vidya Balan at the Savvy Women Empowerment Awards 2018 in Pune.
Priyanka Chopra at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York with Moira Forbes and PepsiCo Chairman Indra Nooyi.
Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, 'Thank you @moiraforbes for having me at this year's Forbes Women’s Summit, and thank you to the incredible #IndraNooyi for sharing the massive load with me!'
'Being tasked with the responsibility of inspiring a room full of achievers is no easy feat. Each one of you is making a mark on the world, and yesterday was proof that we're stronger together.'
'It was my honor to spend the day with you. Keep on kicking ass! @forbes #GirlBoss #ForbesWomen'
