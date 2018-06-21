Travel diaries: Going to Fiji with Ileana

June 21, 2018 12:42 IST

Ileana sun bathes in Fiji and more...

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

Priyanka Chopra had a lovely holiday in Prague.

Aamir Khan went on a family trip to Italy.

Sidharth Malhotra explored New Zealand.

Alia Bhatt holidayed with her family in the Maldives.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee went to Dubai.

Raai Laxmi had an awesome American holiday.

Kavita Kaushik holidayed in Rajasthan.

Shibani Dandekar went to Spain.

Kanika Kapoor took a vacation to the Maldives.

This week, let's revisit Fiji with Ileana D'Cruz -- yes, she's been there before! -- and see what an amazing destination it is.

Of course, it helps if your travel companion is an ace photographer named Andrew Kneebone (wink wink :))).

Sun-bathing in Fiji.

Ileana goes sky diving.

'The Fijian kava ceremony is a beautiful blend of tradition, culture, and happiness. It’s definitely something you don't want to miss!' Ileana writes.

Ileana mingles with Fijan children, describing them as 'pure sunshine.'

Even the Fijan leaves make her happy!

Such a close connect with nature would make anyone happy.

Ileana takes a moment to enjoy the tranquility.

Zen mode.

'I only looked away from my dinner for a split second to take this photo,' Ileana captions this picture.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram