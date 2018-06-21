WorldYogaDay: Rakhi, Kangana on the mat

Bollywood gets fit on #WorldYogaDay!
Fitness has always been important to our moviefolk.
On International Yoga Day, some of them showed off their poses on social media.
Rakhi Sawant tries out yoga.
Trust her to wear something bold!
Of course, she's done it before!
Kangana Ranaut shows exactly how it's done.
Soha Ali Khan prefers yoga to other fitness fads.
Mini Mathur realises one of her dreams -- a headstand on the Great Wall of China on International Yoga Day!
Farah Ali Khan is still learning yoga, and says she hasn't perfected it yet. But she seems to have nailed this pose.
Nimrat Kaur takes baby steps towards the 'vast ocean of the oldest form of well being'.
Sangeeta Bijlani says that yoga is not just routine to her, it's a part of her daily life and exists in every moment of her being.
Hina Khan takes her yoga outdoors.
Krystal D'Souza shows us how it's done.
Mahi Vij lets go of negative energies.
