WorldYogaDay: Rakhi, Kangana on the mat

Last updated on: June 21, 2018 16:49 IST

Bollywood gets fit on #WorldYogaDay!

Fitness has always been important to our moviefolk.

On International Yoga Day, some of them showed off their poses on social media.

Rakhi Sawant tries out yoga.

Trust her to wear something bold!

Of course, she's done it before!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut shows exactly how it's done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan prefers yoga to other fitness fads.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/ Instagram

Mini Mathur realises one of her dreams -- a headstand on the Great Wall of China on International Yoga Day!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

Farah Ali Khan is still learning yoga, and says she hasn't perfected it yet. But she seems to have nailed this pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur takes baby steps towards the 'vast ocean of the oldest form of well being'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangeeta Bijlani /Instagram

Sangeeta Bijlani says that yoga is not just routine to her, it's a part of her daily life and exists in every moment of her being.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan takes her yoga outdoors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza /Instagram

Krystal D'Souza shows us how it's done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahi Vij/Instagram

Mahi Vij lets go of negative energies.