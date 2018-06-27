IMAGES: Priyanka-Nick Jonas return from Goa

June 27, 2018 19:50 IST

Welcome home, Priyanka!

Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas have returned from their Goa holiday.

The couple were enjoying a break along with her brother Siddharth, cousin Parineeti and BFF Tamanna Dutt.

The group were spotted at Mumbai airport, as they filed out, and got into their cars.

Looking at the pictures:

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram from the plane and captioned it, 'When you're exhausted from vacationing.'

She also posted a story of her brother Siddharth and Nick and wrote, 'My favourite men'.