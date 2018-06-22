rediff.com

PIX: Priyanka brings Nick Jonas to India

Last updated on: June 22, 2018 13:33 IST

When the paps caught up with Priyanka!

Has Priyanka Chopra taken her rumoured relationship with Nick Jonas to the next level?

The American singer has come down to India, and was spotted with Priyanka in her car.

 

According to reports, he's in town to meet her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and attend a housewarming party for PeeCee's new bungalow.

This comes after Priyanka attended his cousin's wedding in New Jersey, and mingled with his family.

The pair, who have been spotted going for dinner in the States, posed at the Met Gala last year.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

