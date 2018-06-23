PIX: Priyanka-Nick Jones go out on a dinner date

June 23, 2018 14:37 IST

Say hello to the newest celebrity couple!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones enjoyed a date night as they stepped out for dinner at an eatery in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Nick couldn't take his eyes off her as they drove up in the car.

The movie star and the musician held hands as they entered the restaurant.

Security personnel and photographers surrounded Priyanka and Nick as they made their way to dinner.

Nick later posted an Instagram story, a video of Priyanka enjoying the music at the restaurant, as she walked towards the camera.

He captioned the video, 'Her' with an emoji of a face with hearts instead of eyes.

All speculation about their relationship status ends right there!

The pictures do all the talking:

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar