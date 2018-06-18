HappyFather'sDay: 'We love you Papa'

June 18, 2018 16:54 IST

Bollywood stars shared pictures of their little ones on Father's Day. An amazing way to start the week!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khannstagram

Soha Ali Khan posts a pic of Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi and notes, 'Like father like daughter. happy father's day !!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Meet the Bachchans: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Twitter

Farhan Akhtar tweets a cute pic with daughters Shakya and Akira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt posts pictures of his kids, Trishala, Iqra,Shahraan and notes, 'Blessed to be a father to such amazing kids! Wishing Happy Fathers Day to all dads out there.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone posts a picture with hubby Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah.

'The Man...the Father...the husband...the friend...the one that holds us together, given us the best life and a infinite amount of love! We love you Papa! @dirrty99 Love - Nisha, Asher Noah and me :) Happy Fathers Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Weber/Instagram

Daniel also posts a picture, this time with daughter Nisha and Sunny, and writes, 'This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stole my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan Sharma/Instagram

Arpita Khan Sharma posts a pic of husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil and writes, 'Dearest Papa, Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being the best papa is the whole wide world, i love you very much. Love Ahil.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan posts a pic with son Vedant and writes, 'actormaddy Awesome Father's Day dinner.. good to be back with my boy. At my Fav restaurant in Mumbai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty posts a pict with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and writes, 'Happy Father's Day to the Bestest papa in the world. Only sometimes its hard figuring out who is older with your antics Papa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

Amrita Arora shares a picture of her husband Shakeel Ladak with their sons Azaan and Rayaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar posts a cute conversation with daughter Nitara.

'‪Help!!‬ ‪It's #FathersDay and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?" ‬

‪My fatherly love taking over,"Of course Beta what would you like?"‬

‪She: "Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings?‬"

‪Any suggestions? #DaddysLilGirl'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza posts a pict of Riteish Deshmukh with sons Riaan and Rahyl and writes, 'Happy Father's Day Baba... Always going to hold your hand cos that's OurSafe Place and that's “Our Strength... We Love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneish Paul/Instagram

Maneish Paul shares a pic of daughter Saisha and son Yuvann and writes a thank you note to his wife, Sanyukta: 'My life!! My world!! Thanks @sanyuktap ...u know for what!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun posts a pic with son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan posts a card created by AbRam and writes, 'Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life.'