HappyFather'sDay: 'We love you Papa'

'Happy Fathers Day to all dads out there.'
Bollywood stars shared pictures of their little ones on Father's Day. An amazing way to start the week!
Soha Ali Khan posts a pic of Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi and notes, 'Like father like daughter. happy father's day !!'
Meet the Bachchans: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya.
Farhan Akhtar tweets a cute pic with daughters Shakya and Akira.
Sanjay Dutt posts pictures of his kids, Trishala, Iqra,Shahraan and notes, 'Blessed to be a father to such amazing kids! Wishing Happy Fathers Day to all dads out there.'
Sunny Leone posts a picture with hubby Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah.
'The Man...the Father...the husband...the friend...the one that holds us together, given us the best life and a infinite amount of love! We love you Papa! @dirrty99 Love - Nisha, Asher Noah and me :) Happy Fathers Day.'
Daniel also posts a picture, this time with daughter Nisha and Sunny, and writes, 'This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stole my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!'
Arpita Khan Sharma posts a pic of husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil and writes, 'Dearest Papa, Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being the best papa is the whole wide world, i love you very much. Love Ahil.'
R Madhavan posts a pic with son Vedant and writes, 'actormaddy Awesome Father's Day dinner.. good to be back with my boy. At my Fav restaurant in Mumbai.'
Shilpa Shetty posts a pict with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and writes, 'Happy Father's Day to the Bestest papa in the world. Only sometimes its hard figuring out who is older with your antics Papa.'
Amrita Arora shares a picture of her husband Shakeel Ladak with their sons Azaan and Rayaan.
Akshay Kumar posts a cute conversation with daughter Nitara.
'Help!! It's #FathersDay and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?"
My fatherly love taking over,"Of course Beta what would you like?"
She: "Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings?"
Any suggestions? #DaddysLilGirl'
Genelia D'Souza posts a pict of Riteish Deshmukh with sons Riaan and Rahyl and writes, 'Happy Father's Day Baba... Always going to hold your hand cos that's OurSafe Place and that's “Our Strength... We Love you.'
Maneish Paul shares a pic of daughter Saisha and son Yuvann and writes a thank you note to his wife, Sanyukta: 'My life!! My world!! Thanks @sanyuktap ...u know for what!!'
Allu Arjun posts a pic with son Ayaan and daughter Arha.
Shah Rukh Khan posts a card created by AbRam and writes, 'Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life.'
