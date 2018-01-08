rediff.com

Golden Globes 2018: Big Little Lies wins

Last updated on: January 08, 2018 10:42 IST

The 75th Annual Golden Globes awards have been announced.

There were quite a few surprises and some expected nods.

Here's a quick glance at the winners, listed in bold:

 

IMAGE: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for Big Little Lies. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Best Motion Picture - Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

  Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

I, Tonya

  Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Sally Hawkins
The Shape of Water

  Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep
The Post

Michelle Williams
All The Money In The World

Jessica Chastain
Molly's Game

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis
Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks
The Post

  Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington
Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench
Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren
The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie
I, Tonya

  Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird

Emma Stone
Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out

Steve Carell
Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver

  James Franco
The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman
The Greatest Showman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige
Mudbound

Hong Chau
Downsizing

  Allison Janney
I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe
The Florida Project

Armie Hammer
Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins
The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer
All The Money In The World

  Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director - Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan
Dunkirk

Ridley Scott
All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg
The Post

  Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
The Post

  Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin
Molly's Game

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

  Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Loveless
Russia

The Square
Sweden, Germany, France

A Fantastic Woman
Chile

First They Killed My Father
Cambodia

  In The Fade
Germany, France

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Carter Burwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

  Alexandre Desplat
The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood
Phantom Thread

John Williams
The Post

Hans Zimmer
Dunkirk

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Mighty River
Mudbound

Remember Me
Coco

The Star
The Star

  This Is Me
The Greatest Showman

Home
Ferdinand

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

  The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Television - Movies or Miniseries

  Big Little Lies

Fargo (TV show)

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top of The Lake: China Girl

Television - Movies or Miniseries - Best Actress

Jessica Biel
The Sinner

  Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange
Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon
Feud: Bette And Joan

Reese Witherspoon
Big Little Lies

Television- Movies or Miniseries - Best Actor

Robert De Niro
The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law
The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan
Twin Peaks

  Ewan McGregor
Fargo (TV show)

Geoffrey Rush
Genius

Best Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe
Outlander

Claire Foy
The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Deuce

Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why

  Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman
Ozark

  Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us

Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan

Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Best Actress

Alison Brie
GLOW

  Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae
Insecure

Frankie Shaw
SMILF

Pamela Adlon
Better Things

Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Best Actor

Anthony Anderson
Black-ish

  Aziz Ansari
Master of None

Kevin Bacon
I Love Dick

William H. Macy
Shameless

Eric McCormack
Will & Grace

Series, TV-Movie or Miniseries – Supporting Actress

  Laura Dern
Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd
The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz
This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer
The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley
Big Little Lies

Series, TV-Movie or Miniseries – Supporting Actor

Christian Slater
Mr. Robot

  Alexander Skarsgård
Big Little Lies

David Thewlis
Fargo (TV show)

David Harbour
Stranger Things

Alfred Molina
Feud: Bette And Joan

  This years Cecil B DeMille Award goes to Oprah Winfrey
 
 

