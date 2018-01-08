Golden Globes 2018: Big Little Lies wins

Last updated on: January 08, 2018 10:42 IST

The 75th Annual Golden Globes awards have been announced.

There were quite a few surprises and some expected nods.

Here's a quick glance at the winners, listed in bold:

IMAGE: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for Big Little Lies. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.