Golden Globes 2018: Big Little Lies wins

The 75th Annual Golden Globes awards have been announced.
There were quite a few surprises and some expected nods.
Here's a quick glance at the winners, listed in bold:
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
Sally Hawkins
The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep
The Post
Michelle Williams
All The Money In The World
Jessica Chastain
Molly's Game
Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis
Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks
The Post
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Judi Dench
Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren
The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Emma Stone
Battle of the Sexes
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Steve Carell
Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver
James Franco
The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman
The Greatest Showman
Mary J. Blige
Mudbound
Hong Chau
Downsizing
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe
The Florida Project
Armie Hammer
Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins
The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer
All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan
Dunkirk
Ridley Scott
All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg
The Post
Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
The Post
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin
Molly's Game
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Loveless
Russia
The Square
Sweden, Germany, France
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
First They Killed My Father
Cambodia
In The Fade
Germany, France
Carter Burwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat
The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood
Phantom Thread
John Williams
The Post
Hans Zimmer
Dunkirk
Mighty River
Mudbound
Remember Me
Coco
The Star
The Star
This Is Me
The Greatest Showman
Home
Ferdinand
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Big Little Lies
Fargo (TV show)
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top of The Lake: China Girl
Jessica Biel
The Sinner
Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange
Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon
Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon
Big Little Lies
Robert De Niro
The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law
The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan
Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor
Fargo (TV show)
Geoffrey Rush
Genius
Caitriona Balfe
Outlander
Claire Foy
The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Deuce
Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale
Jason Bateman
Ozark
Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan
Alison Brie
GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae
Insecure
Frankie Shaw
SMILF
Pamela Adlon
Better Things
Anthony Anderson
Black-ish
Aziz Ansari
Master of None
Kevin Bacon
I Love Dick
William H. Macy
Shameless
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Laura Dern
Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd
The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz
This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer
The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley
Big Little Lies
Christian Slater
Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård
Big Little Lies
David Thewlis
Fargo (TV show)
David Harbour
Stranger Things
Alfred Molina
Feud: Bette And Joan
