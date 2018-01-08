Golden Globes 2018: Gal Gadot, Sharon Stone on the Red Carpet

Last updated on: January 08, 2018 12:40 IST

The 75th Golden Globes awards saw the stars descend at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California.

This year, we saw none of the colours we're so used to seeing on the red carpet.

Instead, it was all black, as film folk supported the #Times Up campaign to make a statement against sexual harrassment in the industry.

Hollywood, of course, loves black and knows how to wear the colour only too well.

Take a look:

Gal Gadot wears black at the ceremony.

Sharon Stone brought her son along too. Roan, looking smart in a tux, is her eldest.

Angelina Jolie arrives with her 14-year-old son Pax.

Christina Hendricks compliments her black gown with a touch of red lipstick.

Meryl Streep walks the red carpet with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Streep was among eight actresses who brought gender and racial justice activists as their guests, in order to support victims of sexual misconduct.

Heidi Klum looks stunning in a strapless gown.

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd wear black at the Globes to show their solidarity towards victims of sexual harrassment. Read more about it here.

Mariah Carey flaunts her gorgeous curves.

Kevin Bacon kisses wife Kyra Sedgwick as they make a grand entry.

Halle Berry rocks a sheer dress.

Kate Hudson goes bold and so beautiful!

Nicole Kidman was the first winner of the night, as she bagged the Best Actress award in the TV movies or Miniseries category for her popular show Big Little Lies.

The Help's Jessica Chastain and Octovia Spencer reunite on the red carpet. Jessica has been nominated for her work in Molly's Game while Octavia gets her nomination for The Shape Of Water.

Denzel Washington has been nominated for his work in Roman J Israel, Esq. He arrives with his wife Pauletta.

Tom Hanks, nominated for his work in The Post, shares a light moment with the media on the red carpet.

Diane Kruger walked the red carpet with Norman Reedus for the first time, making their romance public.

Maggie Gyllenhaal has been nominated for her work in The Deuce.

Chris Hemsworth arrives solo at the Globes.

American actor Aziz Ansari of Indian descent won at the Globes for his show, Master Of None.

Gary Oldman looks almost unrecognisable in the film, Darkest Hour, and may just win a Globe for it. He arrives with wife Gisele Schmidt.

Globes host Seth Meyers arrives with his pregnant wife Alexi.

Mary J Blige makes a stunning picture in black and silver.

