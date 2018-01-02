Lessons from Bollywood: How to dress for winter

January 02, 2018 08:16 IST

Never run out of style!

It's time to get fashionable for the New Year, and, of course, Bollywood has a tutorial for everything.

Here's looking at some cool winter styles you can put to good use yourself!

Put on a jumper

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nush Brand/Instagram

Anushka Sharma shows us how to look cute in one.

Match your overcoat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

No matter what you wear, pair it with a classy overcoat and you are good to go.

Wear mittens!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

You obviously won't need those mittens in Mumbai! But if you're heading to cooler climes, get a pair!

Wear a hoodie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

You won't get a second look in this weather!

Try a beanie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Warm, and very, very stylish.

Denim jackets keep you warm too

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shows you how to wear it right.

Go Polo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It's not everyday that you get to wear your polo-neck t-shirt. So make the most of it.

Put on a pullover

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

A pullover can be quite comfortable.

Boot it up!

Photograph: Kind courtesy AllAboutYouFromDeepikaPadukone/Instagram

Keep your feet warm, covered and sexy.

Go leather!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

The cold weather can be your reason to flaunt your leather jacket.

Wear ear muffs

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Make sure to cover your ears!