Lessons from Bollywood: How to dress for winter

Never run out of style!
It's time to get fashionable for the New Year, and, of course, Bollywood has a tutorial for everything.
Here's looking at some cool winter styles you can put to good use yourself!
Put on a jumper
Anushka Sharma shows us how to look cute in one.
Match your overcoat
No matter what you wear, pair it with a classy overcoat and you are good to go.
Wear mittens!
You obviously won't need those mittens in Mumbai! But if you're heading to cooler climes, get a pair!
Wear a hoodie
You won't get a second look in this weather!
Try a beanie
Warm, and very, very stylish.
Denim jackets keep you warm too
Sonam Kapoor shows you how to wear it right.
Go Polo!
It's not everyday that you get to wear your polo-neck t-shirt. So make the most of it.
Put on a pullover
A pullover can be quite comfortable.
Boot it up!
Keep your feet warm, covered and sexy.
Go leather!
The cold weather can be your reason to flaunt your leather jacket.
Wear ear muffs
Make sure to cover your ears!
