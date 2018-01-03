Top Actresses, 2017

Last updated on: January 03, 2018 11:49 IST

Lots of surprises on this list!

We saw the top actors of 2017, the men who made all the money at the box office.

Now, it's time to look at the women.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor don't feature in the list since they didn't have any release in 2017.

Deepika Padukone was also missing in action as Padmavati -- now called Padmavat -- was pushed ahead.

Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor lost out as they didn't deliver a hit.

Take a look at the actresses who made hay at the box office.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 300 crore (expected)

Jagga Jasoos: Rs 54.50 crore

Total collection: Rs 354.50 crore (expected)

Kat was terrific in the well-reviewed Jagga Jasoos.

Sadly, the film didn't work at the BO. Someday we predict, it will be a cult flick.

Kat made up with Tiger Zinda Hai, which is marching relentlessly towards the Rs 300 crore mark and that sees her top of this list.

2018 will be special for Kat: She has Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

Parineeti Chopra

Golmaal Again: Rs 205.70 crore

Meri Pyari Bindu: Rs 9.60 crore

Total collection: Rs 215.30 crore

Parineeti's Meri Pyari Bindu didn't make waves at the turnstiles.

But when she featured in the multi-starrer Golmaal Again, she scored her first double century!

Parineeti should have an eventful 2018, with Sundeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England.

Bhumi Pednekar

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.25 crore

Shubh Mangal Savdhan: Rs 43.11 crore

Total collection: Rs 177.36 crore

Bhumi had a 100 percent strike rate with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan successful at the box office.

Her first release Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a hit as well.

Taapsee Pannu

Judwaa 2: Rs 138.61 crore

Naam Shabana: Rs 37.25 crore

Running Shaadi: Rs 1 crore

Total collection: Rs 176.86 crore

If it wasn't for the long-delayed release of Running Shaadi, Taapsee's average would have been better.

She saw big success in Judwaa 2 and scored as a solo leading lady in Naam Shabana.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Judwaa 2: Rs 138.61 crore

A Gentleman : Rs 20.70 crore

Total collection: Rs 159.31 crore

Jacqueline is doing well with her masala big ticket outings.

Even though A Gentleman failed, Judwaa 2 delivered a Rs 100 crore success.

Mahira Khan

Raees: Rs 137.51 crore

Total collection: Rs 137.51 crore

With her solitary release, the Pakistani actress managed a decent success with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Ileana D'Cruz

Baadshaho: Rs 78 crore

Mubarakan: Rs 55.59

Total collection: Rs 133.59 crore

Baadshaho stopped short of sprinting towards the 100 crore mark while Mubarakan's run was cut off even though it was made for bigger bucks.

Yami Gautam

Kaabil: Rs 116 crore

Sarkar 3: Rs 10 crore

Total collection: 126 crore

If not for the disaster that Sarkar 3 was, Yami would have enjoyed a better strike rate.

She had a significant role in Kaabil and that gave her credit.

Huma Qureshi

Jolly LLB 2: Rs 117 crore

Dobaara: Rs 1 crore

Total collection: Rs 118 crore

Dobaara was a disaster, but Jolly LLB 2, a superhit, save the year for Huma.

>Alia Bhatt

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Rs 116.60 crore

Total collection: Rs 116.60 crore

Alia had just one release and she delivered a superhit.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania had an author-backed role for her and she did full justice to it.

She makes a good pair with Varun Dhawan, doesn't she?

