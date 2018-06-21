Does Karan have big plans for Kiara?

June 21, 2018 13:38 IST

Bollywood starts partying early this week!

With Netflix's Lust Stories opening to good reviews, its directors hosted a success party on Wednesday night.

Lust Stories is a set of four stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Karan Johar with Kiara Advani, who starred in his segment and is being billed as the next big star from KJo's Dharma studio.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia make their way in. Karan had played matchmaker for the newlyweds.

Manisha Koirala, who is a part of Dibaker Banerjee's segment, says it was a leap of faith to be a part of such a film.

Zoya Akhtar.

Boney Kapoor with Ashi Dua one of the film's co-producers of the film, and Anurag Kashyap.

Akash Thosar, fresh from his Sairat success, featured in Anurag's segment along with Radhika Apte.

Saiyami Kher.

Shenaz Treasury.

Minissha Lamba.

Kritika Kamra.

Arsalan Goni.

Sikander Kher with Priya Singh.

Ritika Jolly and hubby Sammir Dattani.

Angira Dhar, who stars in the other Netflix original, Love Per Square Foot.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, whose production Sanju releases next week.

Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar