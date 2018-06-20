Bhumi to work with Bhansali?

June 20, 2018 11:20 IST

Bolly Gupshup from Subhash K Jha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Twitter

Yash Raj Films discovery Bhumi Pednekar, who started her career overweight in Dum Lagake Haisha, is now 30 kilos lighter and many aeons ahead of where she was in her debut film.

Her stunning performance as a domestic help in Zoya Akhtar's film in the Lust Stories omnibus is fetching her kudos.

And now, she seems to have caught Sanjay Leela Bhansali's attention.

Apparently, Bhansali has zeroed in on Bhumi to play a key role in a forthcoming production.

"He hasn't decided if she is going to be in his next directorial venture or in one of the three-four films he is producing. But Bhumi is definitely an actress Mr Bhansali would like to work with," says a source close to the film-maker.

***

Katrina-Varun not romantically paired in Remo's film

Remo D'Souza, who is riding the crest of success with Race 3, is all set to do what he likes best: Make stars dance on screen.

His next, starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, goes on the floors next year and will move away from expectations.

According to sources in the know, the film will not pair the stars.

"There won't be a romantic interest for either Varun or Katrina. They will barely have scenes together. This will be a film about dancing, not romancing," says the source.

Every song-and-dance piece in the film is likely to be shot at the price of a small fortune.