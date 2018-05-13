Divya Dutta, Nawaz with Manto at Cannes

May 13, 2018 17:17 IST

Nandita Das' Manto get its first screening at Cannes.

Nandita Das, along with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rasika Duggal and Divya Dutta, arrived in Cannes with Manto which will compete in the Un Certain Regard section.

Manto will also be screened on May 14 and 18.



IMAGE: Divya Dutta with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Divya wore an elegant white and gold sari.

Huma Qureshi attended the premiere.

Earlier in the day, Nandita Das tweeted this picture and wrote 'four of us @mantagoyal @divyadutta25 @RasikaDugal here. Many more descending today. #manto contingent will be in full force. More than 20 of us!! So happy to be able to share the excitement. Nervousness will be mine alone!'

In the picture: Namrata Goyal, Nandita Das Divya Dutta, Rasika Duggal.