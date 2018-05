Last updated on: May 13, 2018 10:56 IST

Like Aishwarya's red carpet look?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes 2018 for the screening of Eva Husson's French drama Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil).

Aishwarya wore a purple and black sequined mermaid gown with a peacock print, plunging neckline and a long train by Dubai designer Michael Cinco.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya till the red carpet.

Mother and moppet clicked pictures with Helen Mirren.