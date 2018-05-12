Spotted: Dhanush at Cannes!

May 12, 2018 10:58 IST

The southern star makes his debut at Cannes.

Dhanush launched the poster for his Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Canadian film-maker Ken Scott directs The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, which is inspired by the novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir -- which also stars Oscar nominee Bérénice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi and Erin Moriarty in prominent roles -- releases on May 30.