rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Spotted: Dhanush at Cannes!

Spotted: Dhanush at Cannes!

May 12, 2018 10:58 IST

The southern star makes his debut at Cannes.

Dhanush launched the poster for his Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Canadian film-maker Ken Scott directs The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, which is inspired by the novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir -- which also stars Oscar nominee Bérénice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi and Erin Moriarty in prominent roles -- releases on May 30.

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Twitter
Rediff Movies
Tags: Dhanush, Cannes, Barkhad Abdi, Ken Scott, Erin Moriarty
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use