Beat That! SRK gets a warm hug from Aamir

November 01, 2018 11:35 IST

All we can say is, nazar na lage!

While Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is tomorrow, November 1, the superstar has given his fans two AMAZING surprises already.

Just a while back, King Khan tweeted an adorable picture of him getting a hug from Aamir Khan and wrote, 'Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!'

AK, in return, praised the trailer of Zero and got all the fans excited about its launch happening on Friday.

'Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film! Love,' noted Aamir.

If all this wasn't enough to melt our collective hearts, SRK then tweeted two posters of the Aanad L Rai directorial venture.

The first poster has Katrina Kaif looking like a million bucks in a red gown.

Along with the poster, Shah Rukh wrote, 'Isn't she the most beautiful!!! My friend with the loveliest heart...thanks for making Zero come true.'

Next up was the poster featuring Anushka Sharma and this time Khan tweeted, 'Isn't she the warmest and kindest! My friend...Thanks for bringing Zero to life.'

With so much buzz around Zero, we can't wait to see what's in store for us.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter