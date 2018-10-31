Kareena, Alia, Kalki: Most fashionable celebs!

Last updated on: October 31, 2018 11:36 IST

Look no further! Namrata Thakker brings you some style inspirations.

Whether it's fashion, bold make-up or funky hairdos, B-town beauties never fail to surprise us with their choices every time they step out.

So who impressed us with their fashion sense this month?

Let's take a look!

At the Vogue Women of the Year awards, Alia Bhatt arrived looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown with a high slit and black heels.

With subtle make-up and no accessories, Ms Bhatt nailed her look and how.

At the same event, Alia's forever idol Kareena Kapoor Khan made a smashing entry.

The gorgeous mommy wore a blingy Naeem Khan gown and finished off her look with minimal make-up.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Giving the sari a twist, Kalki Koechlin hosted the MAMI opening ceremony in a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation.

Those drop earrings and red lips perfectly complement her gold sari-cum-gown outfit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Tara Sutaria is making all the right moves, whether it is movies or fashion.

Keeping it simple and elegant, the SOTY 2 actress attended the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrations wearing a black high-low Ayesha Depala gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonaakshi Raaj/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks ethereal as she walks the ramp for Sonaakshi Raaj in a lustrous oyster lehenga choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

How pretty Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks in her Falguni and Shane Peacock sari!

This B-town beauty can never go wrong with her fashion choices, can she?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha has been channelling her inner fashionista and how.

She arrived at the Elle Beauty awards wearing a metallic Amit Aggarwal gown and set the red carpet on fire.

This list would have been incomplete without fashion goddess Malaika Arora.

Malaika, who turned 43 on October 23, wowed everyone when she walked the ramp for designer Kashmiraa wearing a stunning grey lehenga and gold bodice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Slicked back hair, red cape gown, delicate diamond neckpiece and striking red lips, Karisma Kapoor is a vision in this Nalandda Bhandari gown.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

We *had* to repeat Bebo on the list because she it's really hard to ignore her fashion statements.

The begum looks super hot in this Balmain black mini dress that she wore at the KKHH celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/ Instagram

Radhika Apte is the coolest bride in this blue lehenga choli, designed by Shweta Agarwal.

The fact that she isn't wearing any jewellery only enhances her beauty. Less is indeed more!