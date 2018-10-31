PIX: Ayushmann parties with Neena Gupta

Last updated on: October 31, 2018 12:45 IST

It's celebration night for these stars!

The cast and crew of Badhaai Ho said, well, badhaai ho! to themselves, as they celebrated their film's success.

Scenes from the success party:

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a career high, with four back-to-back hits.

Sanya Malhotra.

The beautiful Neena Gupta takes centrestage in Badhaai Ho.

Gajraj Rao finally gets his well-deserved place under the sun.

Kumar Mangat.

Ayushmann's kid bro Aparshakti Khurrana is having a good run too; his latest film Stree is a blockbuster.

Srishti Behl.

Maniesh Paul shows us how to wear yellow.

Badhaai Ho Producer Priti Shahani.

Surekha Sikri -- who had a golden run on television with Balika Vadhu now has a hit on the big screen as well -- and Shardul Rana.

Atul Kasbekar.

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma and wife Aleya Sen Sharma, who directed Dil Juunglee earlier this year.

Boney Kapoor, Amit's mentor, who gave him his first film, Tevar, to direct.

Prahlad Kakkar with a friend.

Sachiin Joshi with wife Raina.

Surekha Sikhri with her onscreen bahu, Neena Gupta.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar