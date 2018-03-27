Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina at Ambani party

Last updated on: March 27, 2018 14:36 IST

Congratulations Shloka and Akash.

Get ready for the biggest wedding of 2018!

Akash -- Nita and Mukesh Ambani's elder son -- got engaged to his schoolmate Shloka Mehta in Goa on Saturday, March 25.

Shloka is the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta. Her dad is the managing director of Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Akash and Shloka exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Goa, then the family visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

The Ambanis hosted a party at Antilia, their Mumbai home, and their starry friends came over to congratulate the young couple.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya.

Beti B, of course, was wearing her favourite colour, pink!

Her daddy Abhishek is in Amritsar shooting Manmarziyaan.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives.

SRK with Shloka, Karan Johar and Akash.

What's the heart sticker on SRK's little finger? AbRam's doing?

Katrina Kaif looks radiant.

Like what she's wearing?

KJo joins Kiran Rao.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge dress up in shades of blue.

Raju Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir.

Akash escorts Gauri Khan.

Gauri seems to be enjoying the party.

John Abraham makes his way in.

Harbhajan Singh was part of the Ambanis' Mumbai Indians team for 10 years.

Dabboo Ratnani with wife Manisha.

Anupama Chopra smiles for the cameras.

The couple of the hour. Sholka and Akash will wed in December.

Adar and Natasha Poonawalla.

WATCH a video of the stars arriving at the party.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar