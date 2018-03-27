Shama, Priyanka, Jacqueline: Meet the water babies

Say hello to summer!
Summer is on its way, and we're feeling the heat already.
While most of us would head to air-conditioned rooms, Bollywood prefers to head to the nearest pool or beach.
Here are a few Bolly ways to chill this summer:
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram
Put on those shades, wear a bikini, lie on the sand and you are good to go.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
If the pool is closer, a dip at the end of the day will definitely bring a smile to your face.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
Take your brother along for company!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram
Make your summer mornings like this.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shenaz Treasury/Instagram
Visit an 'Adults Only' pool in Maldives, like Shenaz did.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram.
Find your spot in the middle of cool waters.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora Ladak/Instagram
Make some water memories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram
Go kayaking!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram
Make amazing photographs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram
Even some whacky ones!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Meditate by the sea.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
Enjoy the sea breeze.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram
Enjoy some time with the family.
this
Comment
article