Shama, Priyanka, Jacqueline: Meet the water babies

Say hello to summer!

Summer is on its way, and we're feeling the heat already.

While most of us would head to air-conditioned rooms, Bollywood prefers to head to the nearest pool or beach.

Here are a few Bolly ways to chill this summer:



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

Put on those shades, wear a bikini, lie on the sand and you are good to go.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

If the pool is closer, a dip at the end of the day will definitely bring a smile to your face.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Take your brother along for company!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Make your summer mornings like this.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shenaz Treasury/Instagram

Visit an 'Adults Only' pool in Maldives, like Shenaz did.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram.

Find your spot in the middle of cool waters.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora Ladak/Instagram

Make some water memories.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Go kayaking!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Make amazing photographs.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Even some whacky ones!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Meditate by the sea.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Enjoy the sea breeze.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Enjoy some time with the family.