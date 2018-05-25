Revealed! Why Anand calls Sonam #EverydayPhenomenal

May 25, 2018 11:10 IST

Sonam Kapoor defines the values of appreciation, positivity and gratitude for Anand Ahuja.

In the past, we've told you how Sonam Kapoor (now Sonam K Ahuja) and Anand Ahuja are setting #couplegoals.

In fact, Ahuja always uses the hashtag #EverydayPhenomenal while mentioning Sonam Kapoor.

Today, he explained the purpose and meaning behind the popular hashtag.

'The meaning and notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites,' Anand wrote on Instagram.

'Who has not found the heaven below

Will fail of it above.

God's residence is next to mine

His furniture is love.

#EmilyDickinson'