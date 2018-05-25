rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Revealed! Why Anand calls Sonam #EverydayPhenomenal

Revealed! Why Anand calls Sonam #EverydayPhenomenal

May 25, 2018 11:10 IST

Sonam Kapoor defines the values of appreciation, positivity and gratitude for Anand Ahuja.

In the past, we've told you how Sonam Kapoor (now Sonam K Ahuja) and Anand Ahuja are setting #couplegoals.

In fact, Ahuja always uses the hashtag #EverydayPhenomenal while mentioning Sonam Kapoor.

Today, he explained the purpose and meaning behind the popular hashtag.

'The meaning and notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites,' Anand wrote on Instagram.

'Who has not found the heaven below
Will fail of it above.
God's residence is next to mine
His furniture is love.
#EmilyDickinson'

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

'#MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny.

'#EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it’s something you are,' Ahuja explained on the image sharing site. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Sonam Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Anand, Instagram
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use