Summer beauty hacks: How to keep tan at bay

May 03, 2018 12:10 IST

Have fun in the sun with these cool tips.

Everyone likes to enjoy the sun for these three months, but if we are not careful about our skin, we may have more regrets than pleasant summer memories.

It is that time of the year when all the swimming pools in the city are filled with people who wish to escape the burns of the sun.

Before you step out, ensure you have some skin protection measures in place, to make the best of the summer season.

Here are some tips by Dr Austin, Head, R&D, Cholayil.

Get rid of the tan every time you go swimming.

A dip in the pool can beat the summer heat but it can leave a severe tan on the skin for months.

Try a mixture of multani mitti (a mineral rich clay material) along with few drops of lemon and rose water.

Mix the ingredients and apply on exposed areas after sun exposure. The soothing paste calms the skin with a cooling effect.

Fight acne flare-ups that are caused by chlorine.

The water in swimming pools contain disinfectants like iodide and chlorine, which cause skin problems like acne flare-ups, rashes and red patches over the body.

Cinnamon has great anti-microbial properties.

Add a few drops of honey and aloe vera gel to cinnamon powder to fight against the bacteria causing acne. The mixture also keeps the skin moist.

Acne breakouts will be passe.

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties as it targets the pores and cleansing it from within.

Grind neem leaves with water and mix it with one tbsp of turmeric powder as turmeric helps to reduce scars naturally.



Apply the paste on the face with few drops of rose water to clear up the skin from acne breakouts.