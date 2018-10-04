How to workout like a Victoria's Secret model

October 04, 2018 10:06 IST

Lais Ribeiro shows us how she has been getting into shape for the annual Victoria's Secret show, which will take place early December in New York.

With just a couple of month remaining for the show, the Brazilian model has already started working out.

Take a look!

Psst..it is the ultimate Victoria's Secret model workout.

TRAIN LIKE AN ANGEL! Seeing this pic of Lais working out her arms is all the motivation one needs to hit the gym. Lais' workout start with a warm up and then progresses to upper-body training.

That is 'the exercise' to get runway-ready! Stretches, bends, flexes...there are no shortcuts to achieve that supermodel body.

'Back at it, it's that time of the year again guys! Getting ready for the show,' Lais wrote on her Instagram page.

That body wasn't achieved overnight. This year Lais will be opting for a dance-cardio sculpt session to get into shape for the annual show.

Lais with her trainer Megan.